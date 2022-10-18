The next addition to the League of Legends roster, K’Sante, is a top lane tank and the first Black LGBTQ+ champion in the game. In addition to being the first real tank in his role since Ornn came out in 2017, which is good news for top laners following the release of a few skirmishers and fighters, he also adds a new layer of representation previously absent in the game.

To celebrate his release, Riot teamed up with music superstar Lil Nas X, who recently took over as “president of League of Legends,” to create an exclusive Prestige skin. Hailing from the Shurima region, the champion was revealed recently and got his own cinematic trailer, which shows a little about his background and personal story.

With that much anticipation for the new champion, top lane players must be wondering when the next tank arrives on Summoner’s Rift. And the good news is you will not need to wait that long to test his abilities in the game.

When does K’Sante release in League of Legends?

League of Legends champions usually become available for testing on the PBE during the next patch cycle after their official announcement, then are officially released a couple of weeks later in the following update. Unless major bugs arise, that is the standard for Riot. And this time, it’s no different.

With K’Sante being teased right before Patch 12.20 hits, he should drop on the live servers with Patch 12.21, which is scheduled to go live on Nov. 2, according to the official League patch schedule. That means he should also be available for testing on the PBE soon, giving players the chance to test his abilities prior to his official release.