Following an entire year spent on the weekdays, the North American League of Legends community can finally sit back and relax with some good old LCS action on the weekends. The 2024 LCS Spring Split is coming back strong with some significant changes in store for the new year.
Riot Games revealed on Dec. 12 that not only will the LCS be broadcast on Saturday and Sunday again, but that popular shoutcaster and League content creator Mark “MarkZ” Zimmerman is now the new LCS league commissioner. The 32-year-old has a decade of experience in the competitive scene, from working as an analyst with Curse Gaming to shoutcasting for some of the biggest events in League history.
There are, however, some huge changes headed to the league that aren’t as exciting, including the departure of Evil Geniuses and Golden Guardians. With their absence, officials will be running the league with eight teams instead of the traditional 10, making this one of the most unique seasons in the history of the LCS.
If you’re looking to tune into the start of the new LCS year, get ready to clear your calendar for one weekend in January. The 2024 LCS Spring Split is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21, with eight teams trying to kick off the new year in style.
Since two fewer teams are competing this year, however, fans should expect only four matches to be played each day. It also isn’t known how the absence of two teams will affect the schedule, and whether or not there will still be a three-day superweek in the middle and end of the season.
If the season follows an eight-week split with two superweeks like in previous years, this upcoming Spring Split should end around Sunday, March 10. Here is the possible 2024 Spring Split schedule for the LCS.
Week one
Saturday, Jan. 20
- TBD
Sunday, Jan. 21
- TBD
Week two
Saturday, Jan. 27
- TBD
Sunday, Jan. 28
- TBD
Week three
Saturday, Feb. 3
- TBD
Sunday, Feb. 4
- TBD
Week four
Friday, Feb. 9
- TBD
Saturday, Feb. 10
- TBD
Sunday, Feb. 11
- TBD
Week five
Saturday, Feb. 17
- TBD
Sunday, Feb. 18
- TBD
Week six
Saturday, Feb. 24
- TBD
Sunday, Feb. 25
- TBD
Week seven
Saturday, March 2
- TBD
Sunday, March 3
- TBD
Week eight
Friday, March 8
- TBD
Saturday, March 9
- TBD
Sunday, March 10
- TBD
This article will be updated when an official schedule becomes available.