The start of one of the biggest esports events of the year is drawing dangerously close.

Nevermind Dota 2’s The International and forget the Fortnite World Cup. The 2019 League of Legends World Championship is almost here.

Twenty-four of the best League teams in the world from 13 different regions are set for a brawl of epic proportions. But when does Worlds officially start?

Worlds is split into three stages. There’s the play-in stage, the group stage, and the playoffs. The real action kicks off in the group stage, but before all that happens, the play-in stage must be completed.

Image via Riot Games

The play-in stage takes place from Oct. 2 to 8. Twelve teams from lesser regions will compete to secure four spots in the group stage.

The group stage will then kick off on Oct. 12 and end on Oct. 20 after eight of the top teams have qualified for the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals will then start on Oct. 26, ending a day later on Oct. 27. Four teams will advance to the semifinals on Nov. 2 and 3.

The grand finals will then conclude on Nov. 10, where the eventual world champions will be crowned.