What time does Legends of Runeterra’s second preview patch start tomorrow?

The wait is almost over for Legends of Runeterra fans eager to get their hands on the beta.

The second preview patch for Riot Games’ highly-anticipated digital card game kicks off tomorrow. Fans can jump into the card-slinging and spell-casting action, while also trying out the new Expeditions draft mode.

When does the second preview patch start and end?

Legends of Runeterra on Twitter A few highlights: -Exact start time is 11/14 at 8:00 AM PT -Twitch Drops are coming back. -If you had access before, you’re in. -Everyone gets 1 Expeditions token and 8000 shards. Run all the rewarded Expeditions for the week on us, or use the shards to craft cards.

The LoR Twitter page revealed that the exact start time for the second round of beta testing will be tomorrow, Nov. 14, at 10am CT. And the fun ends Nov. 19 at 10am CT, according to Riot Games’ FAQ.

The players fortunate enough to have received access in the first preview patch will be automatically allowed in to test all the new content. For those who weren’t able to get access the first time around, Twitch Drops are returning. Watching your favorite streamers broadcast LoR gives you a chance to earn rewards, like beta access.

How will this preview patch be different?

LoR developers outlined the new Expeditions mode yesterday, which allows players to build a deck from scratch and compete in a tournament-style event. Seven wins earn you top-tier rewards, but losing two games in a row ends your Expeditions trial.

Riot is giving players one Expeditions token and 8,000 shards for the preview patch, granting you free access to try the new draft mode.

Along with the exciting draft mode, over 40 cards have been changed this time around so players will have a lot to learn in a short amount of time.