What platforms will Riot Forge’s Ruined King be coming to?

It’s been almost a year, but Riot Games has finally revealed more information surrounding Riot Forge’s debut title, Ruined King. The immersive turn-based role-playing game will be the first of its kind based in the League of Legends universe.

This will also be the first time that the League IP will be available on consoles, according to Riot Games. Ruined King will be available to play on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. PC players will be able to pick up the game through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Riot Forge’s debut title will also be available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S when those consoles are released. Anyone who purchases the game for PS4 and Xbox One will get a free game upgrade for their respective next-gen console.

This single-player adventure takes place in the dark and watery depths of two regions in Runeterra, the first of which is the port town of Bilgewater. This place is home to all kinds of men and monsters, all in different shapes and sizes. Whether you’re looking for sea captains, bounty hunters, witches, or everything in between, you can find it here.

The second region is the mysterious and frightful Shadow Isles. The islands’ grounds are tainted by malevolent magic and surrounded by a cursed Blast Mist that corrupts whatever it touches.

If you’re a console player who’s been itching to explore Runeterra, then you’ll have to wait until Ruined King’s release in early 2021.

