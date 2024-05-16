What is Sin Eater in LoL? Unreleased Arena item, explained

Everyone has their sins, whether they’re hidden from the world or not. In League of Legends, players usually suffer from their sins when they make a bad play or misposition in a teamfight. But the Sin Eater item could have been a great way to absolve a teammate of their wrongdoings.

In Patch 14.10, Riot Games added a gamut of different changes and new items, including some new tools of war for AD carries, mages, and other brawlers. There was, however, a new item that was headed to the game for Arena that would have been perfect for a traditional duo that prefers a classic frontline and backline combo.

Sin Eater was built for tanks and other selfless teammates who are willing to soak up any type of crowd control for their ally as they’re left free to dash and dive their way to success. Here’s everything we know about the unreleased Arena item called Sin Eater in League.

Sin Eater in LoL, explained

Face your sins together. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sin Eater was originally planned to be a new item added to League’s Arena game mode, but it was eventually scrapped from the mode and game entirely. It can still be found in League’s client when checking out the Item Build Planner in the Collection tab, however. It’s marked as a Legendary item that costs a total of 3,000 gold but does not have any build path available.

This item would have given players 300 health, 45 armor, 45 magic resist, and 30 percent Tenacity, along with a unique passive called The Feast. This passive would have allowed a player to tank an immobilizing crowd control effect that would have affected a nearby ally champion, making it a great item for the two-vs-two environment of Arena.

For those players who are often paired with champions like Vayne, Ezreal, or Draven, this would have been a great tool to provide your teammate with a get-out-of-jail-free card since you’d be taking one form of CC in their place. But the item has not made it into the game mode, nor can it be built on Summoner’s Rift or Howling Abyss.

The files for Sin Eater are available in the game still, though, which means Arena enjoyers could see this item added in a future iteration of the game mode.

