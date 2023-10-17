What is HEARTSTEEL in LoL? League’s next K/DA-style music project, explained

The girls are no longer running the world in League of Legends as a new genre-defying boy band has emerged: HEARTSTEEL. This new group will feature reimagined versions of fan-favorite League champions voiced by diverse musical artists.

League boy band HEARTSTEEL, explained

HEARTSTEEL is the latest group featuring six reimagined League champions from Riot Games Music. Like their previous acts, such as K/DA, True Damage, and Pentakill, this group will feature a genre-defying sound inspired by a wide range of musical styles with creativity and boldness. Enough that they may just steal your heart.

What champions are in HEARTSTEEL?

K’Sante and Sett are HEARTSTEEL’s leading men. Images via Riot Games.

In this all-new boy band from Riot Games Music, HEARTSTEEL will feature six League champions, including the following:

Ezreal , as a vocalist

, as a vocalist Kayn , as a rapper and instrumentalist

, as a rapper and instrumentalist Aphelios , as an instrumentalist and songwriter

, as an instrumentalist and songwriter Yone , as a producer

, as a producer K’Sante , as a co-leader and vocalist

, as a co-leader and vocalist Sett, as a co-leader and rapper

Who is in HEARTSTEEL? The voices behind the band

I wonder if we’ll also get a bit of a ‘rockstar’ music vibe? Image via Riot Games

HEARTSTEEL may have six members. Still, only four will be vocalists or rappers, meaning there will only be four musical artists from various genres behind the voices of Ezreal, Kayn, K’Sante, and Sett, and they include the following:

BaekHun is the voice behind Ezreal . BaekHun is a member of EXO and SuperM and is considered one of the leading vocalists in K-pop.

is the voice behind . BaekHun is a member of EXO and SuperM and is considered one of the leading vocalists in K-pop. Cal Scruby is the voice behind Kayn. Cal Scruby’s music features clever lyrics with a touch of self-deprecating comedy and relatable, everyday topics.

is the voice behind Cal Scruby’s music features clever lyrics with a touch of self-deprecating comedy and relatable, everyday topics. ØZI is the voice behind Sett. ØZI is a talented singer, songwriter, and musician, having won countless accolades, especially in the Mandarin music scene.

is the voice behind ØZI is a talented singer, songwriter, and musician, having won countless accolades, especially in the Mandarin music scene. Tobi Lou is the voice behind K’Sante. Tobi Lou is a talented musician with a unique blend of R&B, pop, and hip-hop.

With these four talents, we can expect HEARTSTEEL’s songs to have a unique and diverse sound. But do you expect anything less from these talented heart-ists?

HEARTSTEEL’s debut song, PARANOIA, featuring their unique music stylings, will be released on all major listening platforms and YouTube on Oct. 23 at 8 a.m. PT/ 4 p.m. BST/ 10 a.m. CT.

