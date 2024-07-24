What does Miss Fortune spire do in LoL Swarm?

There are numerous ways you can improve your odds of succeeding in League of Legends Swarm, and one of them is the spire system. The Miss Fortune spire is particularly good, but what does it actually do? We’re here with the answer.

Miss Fortune spire in LoL Swarm, explained

Miss Fortune is a key character in LoL Swarm, providing help in the form of spires, the fountain, and combat.

The Miss Fortune spire in League‘s Swarm mode is a random periodic spawn that players can use to apply a buff to themselves and their allies. The spire appears for a limited duration and does not show up on the minimap, but it has a massive vibrant glow that reaches quite far, allowing you to detect it easier.

The buffs given by the spire are seemingly random and range from massive Ability Haste to a fast-shooting flamethrower. To activate the spire, you only need one player standing within its range, and everyone will get the buff regardless of their distance from it.

Other than the Miss Fortune spire, players can also encounter the Yuumi and Bel’Veth spires or trials that give you fantastic boosts through Augments. These Augments provide permanent buffs as opposed to Miss Fortune’s time-limited boosts and can be quite game-changing. For maximum efficiency, grab as many of these as possible, as provide that much extra power in crucial moments—especially on harder difficulties.

