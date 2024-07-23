Image Credit: Bethesda
League of Legends art showing champions fighting the villains in the upcoming Swarm PvE mode.
Image via Riot Games
League of Legends

How to play LoL Swarm

Start your new adventure.
Image of Lazar Pavlovic
Lazar Pavlovic
Published: Jul 23, 2024 04:37 am

League of Legends Swarm is a chaotic survival free-to-play game mode, but before jumping into the action, you need to take a couple of steps first.

Although Swarm uses the same client as League, it’s still basically a different game, and we’re here to walk you through the entire process of playing Swarm step by step.

How to download LoL client

Battle Bear Illaoi league of legends
Where it all begins. Image via Riot Games

The first and most important step is downloading and installing League’s client (if you haven’t already). To do this, go to Riot Games‘ official website and find League of Legends. This will take you to League’s page, where you can click Play for Free. Once you do that, you’ll need to create your Riot Games account, and if you’re already registered, just log in with your username and password, which will take you straight to the Download page. Click to Download, and when you install the client, log in with your username and password, and you’re good to go.

Where to find LoL Swarm in the client

League of Legends Client and main page.
This is where the fun begins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you enter the client and download everything, there’s a Play button on the left corner. Click on it, and you can choose which type of game mode you want to play. There are four options: Summoner’s Rift, Aram, Swarm and Arena, and Teamfight Tactics. Choose Swarm and Arena, then pick the Swarm mode and confirm. 

How to play LoL Swarm

Every swarm reward in League of Legends
Get ready for a new challenge. Image via Riot Games

Swarm is a great PvE game mode that you can also play as a co-op with your friends, but before you jump into the Swarm world and start killing those Primordians, you must choose a champion and a map.

If you’re a newcomer, you have only one map, the Warehouse District, and three starting champions, Jinx, Leona, and Seraphine. To unlock all playable champions and maps, you have a certain number of quests, achievements, and missions to complete, and with your Swarm progress, you’ll eventually unlock them all.

Although it’s different from League because you move your champion with your keyboard, Swarm is easy to play, and it offers a fun new experience where your main goal is to survive big waves of monsters. To achieve this goal, good positioning, gathering, and leveling your items and passive slots all guarantee you success.

