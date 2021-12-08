What does each LPL roster look like in 2022?

The LPL yoyoed back into contention in 2021 after failing to retain the Summoner’s Cup the previous year.
EDward Gaming secured the top spot at the League of Legends World Championship, which took place in Reykjavík, Iceland in October and November, putting the region back on the map. But despite China’s continued success on the international stage, teams, both big and small, have made roster moves this offseason.
Here are all the updated rosters for the LPL in 2022.
Anyone’s Legend
- Top lane: Zdz
- Jungle: xiaohao
- Mid lane: –
- AD carry: Betty, ZWuJi
- Support: kaixuan, QiuQiu
Bilibili Gaming
- Top lane: Biubiu
- Jungle: –
- Mid lane: –
- AD carry: –
- Support: –
EDward Gaming
- Top lane: Flandre
- Jungle: Jiejie
- Mid lane: Scout
- AD carry: –
- Support: Meiko
FunPlus Phoenix
- Top lane: –
- Jungle: –
- Mid lane: –
- AD carry: Lwx
- Support: Crisp
Invictus Gaming
- Top lane: –
- Jungle: –
- Mid lane: –
- AD carry: –
- Support: –
JD Gaming
- Top lane: Zoom
- Jungle: Kanavi
- Mid lane: Yagao
- AD carry: –
- Support: LvMao
LGD Gaming
- Top lane: fearness
- Jungle: shad0w
- Mid lane: –
- AD carry: –
- Support: –
LNG Esports
- Top lane: –
- Jungle: Tarzan
- Mid lane: –
- AD carry: Light
- Support: Iwandy
Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Top lane: –
- Jungle: –
- Mid lane: –
- AD carry: –
- Support: –
Oh my God
- Top lane: –
- Jungle: Aki
- Mid lane: –
- AD carry: Able
- Support: COLD
Rare Atom
- Top lane: Cube
- Jungle: Leyan
- Mid lane: –
- AD carry: iBoy
- Support: Hang
RNG
- Top lane: Xiaohu
- Jungle: Wei
- Mid lane: –
- AD carry: GALA
- Support: –
Team WE
- Top lane: Breathe
- Jungle: beishang
- Mid lane: Shanks
- AD carry: Elk
- Support: Missing
TT Gaming
- Top lane: xiao7
- Jungle: –
- Mid lane: Captain
- AD carry: –
- Support: Pudding
Top Esports
- Top lane: Qingtian
- Jungle: Karsa
- Mid lane: –
- AD carry: Jackeylove
- Support: Zhuo
Ultra Prime
- Top lane: zs
- Jungle: –
- Mid lane: irma, xiaocaobao
- AD carry: –
- Support: ShiauC
Weibo Gaming
- Top lane: Bin
- Jungle: SofM
- Mid lane: Angel
- AD carry: huanfeng
- Support: ON
