What does each LPL roster look like in 2022?

The LPL yoyoed back into contention in 2021 after failing to retain the Summoner’s Cup the previous year.

EDward Gaming secured the top spot at the League of Legends World Championship, which took place in Reykjavík, Iceland in October and November, putting the region back on the map. But despite China’s continued success on the international stage, teams, both big and small, have made roster moves this offseason.

Here are all the updated rosters for the LPL in 2022.

Anyone’s Legend

Top lane: Zdz

Jungle: xiaohao

Mid lane: –

AD carry: Betty, ZWuJi

Support: kaixuan, QiuQiu

Bilibili Gaming

Top lane: Biubiu

Jungle: –

Mid lane: –

AD carry: –

Support: –

EDward Gaming

Top lane: Flandre

Jungle: Jiejie

Mid lane: Scout

AD carry: –

Support: Meiko

FunPlus Phoenix

Top lane: –

Jungle: –

Mid lane: –

AD carry: Lwx

Support: Crisp

Invictus Gaming

Top lane: –

Jungle: –

Mid lane: –

AD carry: –

Support: –

JD Gaming

Top lane: Zoom

Jungle: Kanavi

Mid lane: Yagao

AD carry: –

Support: LvMao

LGD Gaming

Top lane: fearness

Jungle: shad0w

Mid lane: –

AD carry: –

Support: –

LNG Esports

Top lane: –

Jungle: Tarzan

Mid lane: –

AD carry: Light

Support: Iwandy

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Top lane: –

Jungle: –

Mid lane: –

AD carry: –

Support: –

Oh my God

Top lane: –

Jungle: Aki

Mid lane: –

AD carry: Able

Support: COLD

Rare Atom

Top lane: Cube

Jungle: Leyan

Mid lane: –

AD carry: iBoy

Support: Hang

RNG

Top lane: Xiaohu

Jungle: Wei

Mid lane: –

AD carry: GALA

Support: –

Team WE

Top lane: Breathe

Jungle: beishang

Mid lane: Shanks

AD carry: Elk

Support: Missing

TT Gaming

Top lane: xiao7

Jungle: –

Mid lane: Captain

AD carry: –

Support: Pudding

Top Esports

Top lane: Qingtian

Jungle: Karsa

Mid lane: –

AD carry: Jackeylove

Support: Zhuo

Ultra Prime

Top lane: zs

Jungle: –

Mid lane: irma, xiaocaobao

AD carry: –

Support: ShiauC

Weibo Gaming

Top lane: Bin

Jungle: SofM

Mid lane: Angel

AD carry: huanfeng

Support: ON

