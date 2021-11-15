What does each LEC roster look like in 2022?

Keep tabs on how Europe's League teams are shaping up for next year.

After a roller coaster of a year, the European League of Legends scene is preparing for yet another tumultuous offseason. Multiple names are shifting around, and the competitive landscape will be shaping itself into a new form for 2022.

Some teams have dedicated themselves to rebuilding their roster, while others have opted to make a splash with big free agency signings. It’s unclear how these lineups will fare, but it is safe to say the excitement isn’t stopping just because there aren’t any games being played on camera.

Here are all the updated rosters for every LEC team in 2022.

Astralis

Top lane: –

Jungle: –

Mid lane: –

AD Carry: –

Support: –

Excel

Top lane: –

Jungle: –

Mid lane: –

AD Carry: –

Support –

Fnatic

Top lane: –

Jungle: –

Mid lane: –

AD Carry: –

Support: Hylissang

G2 Esports

Top lane: –

Jungle: –

Mid lane: –

AD Carry: –

Support: –

MAD Lions

Top lane: –

Jungle: –

Mid lane: –

AD Carry: –

Support: Kaiser

Misfits Gaming

Top lane: –

Jungle: –

Mid lane: –

AD Carry: –

Support: –

Rogue

Top lane: –

Jungle: Inspired

Mid lane: Larssen

AD Carry: –

Support: –

SK Gaming

Top lane: –

Jungle: –

Mid lane: –

AD Carry: –

Support: –

Team BDS

Top lane: –

Jungle: –

Mid lane: –

AD Carry: –

Support: –

Team Vitality

Top lane: –

Jungle: –

Mid lane: –

AD Carry: –

Support: –

The 2022 LEC Spring Split is set to begin on Jan. 14.

These rosters will be updated as the lineups are confirmed.