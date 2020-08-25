Weird glitch makes League of Legends look stretched

The League of Legends client strikes again, this time making the game look different. A player recently encountered a bug that made everything in-game appear stretched.

Reddit user Drakavoid shared his experience earlier today, saying the bug happened exactly after the Spirit Blossom event ended. Once he loaded into the game, everything looked stretched, a setting that’s impossible to achieve otherwise. Everything was fine until the game loaded, according to the user.

Over the years, League fans have grown increasingly frustrated with the state of the client. In March, after a long period of silence from Riot about the client, a Client Cleanup Campaign was introduced. In the dev post, Riot admitted that the client isn’t in great shape.

“There are too many bugs, too much lag and a whole host of issues like memory leaks, crashes, freezes, etc.,” Riot said. But the company ensured the player base that it plans to take action and fix these issues.

Almost half a year has passed since the campaign, but League fans keep encountering odd bugs on a daily basis. It’s unclear when this particular glitch will be addressed.

