Weibo Gaming signs TheShy

Weibo Gaming is adding former Worlds champion Kang “TheShy” Seung-Rok ahead of the League of Legends 2022 competitive season.

The South Korean top laner spent more than four years with Invictus Gaming, from 2017 to 2021, and won the 2018 World Championship.

Image via Weibo

The 22-year-old has been a star through his career, but the 2021 season turned out to be more challenging for him. He only joined the LPL Summer Split in the fifth week due to contracting COVID-19, playing just eight series. The team then failed to qualify for both the World Championship and the LPL playoffs for the first time since he joined IG.

TheShy is replacing Chen “Bin” Ze-Bin, who left the team yesterday after two seasons. Bin’s team for the 2022 season is yet to be revealed, but rumors point at Royal Never Give Up according to South Korean outlet Naver.

Weibo Gaming’s four other players, formerly of Suning before their rebranding, are still in limbo. It’s still unclear if SofM, Angel, huanfeng, and ON will remain with the roster for 2022.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.