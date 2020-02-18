Vulcan isn’t sure if he’ll work in esports when he retires from pro play, will “probably go back to school”

Esports is still growing, but it has already become one of the most influential industries in the world when it comes to careers. Cloud9’s talented support Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme, however, said that he isn’t sure if he’ll continue working in esports once he hangs up the keyboard and mouse.

“Right now, I’m not too sure if I’d want to keep doing stuff in esports,” Vulcan told Dot Esports. “Like maybe after I’m done being a player, I’m like, not over it, but I want to move on and do something else.”

Photo via Riot Games

Vulcan explained that he’s been thinking of going back to school after his pro career is over. He also believes that “being an esports player is kinda useless to the world.” He said that he “isn’t doing anything for society,” and as a result, he wants to do something in the future that helps people more.

He did say, however, that he would consider taking an ownership role on a team if he came across the opportunity. Players like TSM’s Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg and T1’s Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok have stepped into part-ownership roles with their newest contract extensions, which has prompted a discussion around player-owner contracts. Legacy had a big part in these contracts, though—both Faker and Bjergsen have spent seven years with their respective teams.

Photo via Riot Games

Right now, though, Vulcan has plenty of other things to prepare for instead of retirement. The 20-year-old is the starting support player for the best League of Legends team in North America. His effect on his team and their success has been vital so far, but it’ll only get tougher as the season rages on toward the playoffs and beyond.

Retirement is a long way from now for Vulcan, but it’s always good to figure out your goals for the future beforehand. Practice makes perfect, but only with some good planning.

You can catch Vulcan and the rest of C9 in action when the 2020 LCS Spring Split continues on Saturday, Feb. 22. C9 will face off against CLG and Immortals.

Henrique DaMour contributed to this report.