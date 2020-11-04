Vitality reportedly looking to sign AGO Rogue top laner Szygenda

Team Vitality’s 2020 League of Legends roster rebuild will begin with the acquisition of AGO Rogue top laner Mathias “Szygenda” Jensen, according to ESPN’s Jacob Wolf.

If this signing goes through, the 19-year-old will replace Vitality’s current top laner, Cabochard, after an unsuccessful year in which the LEC team only picked up nine wins over the course of both the Spring and Summer Splits.

Sources: @TeamVitality will acquire @SzygendaLoL in a buyout deal on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. ET.



Szygenda will become the team's new starting top laner, replacing Cabochard for the 2021 season.https://t.co/DnRudZndL7 — Jacob Wolf (@JacobWolf) November 4, 2020

Szygenda, however, will potentially be joining Vitality off the back of an incredibly successful year. After coming in second in the Polish Ultraliga, AGO Rogue qualified for the EU Masters tournament as the second seed from the Polish region. They proceeded to drop only two games out of their 13 total played, producing one of the most dominant performances in EU Masters history.

One of Europe’s greatest strengths as a League region is its pool of young talent, but signing an emerging player doesn’t automatically translate to a strong performance. The tactic of building a team of rookies backfired for Vitality last split with four out of the team’s five players on its 2020 Summer Split roster being fresh to the LEC. Signing Szygenda would make Vitality’s current roster an all-rookie lineup heading into 2021.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.