Vitality ADC Carzzy granted permission to ‘explore options’ for 2023 LEC season

Team Vitality has allowed its starting AD carry Carzzy to explore his options for the 2023 professional League of Legends season, the player has announced on social media.

Carzzy was initially picked up by Vitality last year as the pillar of the organization’s potential LEC “superteam.” The roster, which included veteran players in every role, including top laner Alphari and mid laner Perkz, was projected on paper to win the LEC early in the preseason and represent Europe at the World Championship. Neither of those things happened, however.

I'm still contracted to @TeamVitality, but they have allowed me to explore my options for 2023.



— dj carzzy (@Carzzylol) October 3, 2022

Carzzy spent the first two years of his LEC career with MAD Lions and reached Worlds with that team in both 2020 and 2021. This year, Vitality were eliminated from Worlds contention early in the Summer Split since the team failed to qualify for the LEC playoffs. Vitality finished the season on a five-game losing streak and with a summer record of 9-10.

As for Carzzy, the veteran ADC posted one of the worst seasons of his career, stats-wise. His numbers for KDA, CS per minute, gold per minute, and kill participation all trended downwards in comparison to his stats from 2021, according to League stats site Games of Legends.

Other Vitality players, including support Labrov and junglers Haru and Selfmade, were also granted permission to look for new teams for 2023. The team should be expected to put a largely new-look roster on the stage next season.

The entire Vitality starting lineup is contracted through at least next season, according to the League global contract database. Players, including Carzzy, could have their contracts bought out by organizations this offseason. The official League 2022-23 free agency period is set to begin on Nov. 21.