Viper, Lehends, and Chovy lead all players in KDA after the Worlds group stage

Griffin have been one of the scariest teams to face at Worlds 2019, and for good reason. AD carry Park “Viper” Do-hyeon, mid laner Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon, and support Son “Lehends” Si-woo have the highest KDA among all Worlds players after the group stage.

These numbers are simply a testament to Griffin’s smart playmaking and constant aggression, which was on display during the team’s matches against G2 Esports, Cloud9, and Hong Kong Attitude. Although the roster did stumble in the first half of the group stage, they were able to iron out most of their mistakes and finish the second half in a much stronger fashion.

Viper is at the top of the list. He only died four times throughout the team’s six games. He did play Garen a couple of times in the bottom lane, but his performance on Xayah against G2 showed potential for him to become a superstar AD carry for this roster.

Meanwhile, Chovy’s performances during the group stage were great. Griffin’s young phenom is second in kills and assists among Worlds mid laners, but he only has six deaths at the tournament as well. The only question that remains is if this 18 year old can squash his nerves as he enters another high-pressure series. This time, he’ll face off against veteran mid lane superstar, Song “Rookie” Eui-jin.

Lehends has the third-highest KDA at Worlds after collecting 79 assists by the end of the group stage. He even showed off some of the best Rakan play we’ve seen during Griffin’s destruction of G2, although he performed extremely well throughout that whole day.

Look out for these three players to power through and use this momentum in their matchup against the defending world champions, Invictus Gaming, on Saturday, Oct. 26.