Viego has a sub-42 percent win rate following his release

League of Legends’ newest champion Viego is having a rough time adjusting to Summoner’s Rift.

The Ruined King’s win rate has settled below 42 percent with a 21.2 percent pick rate in ranked games for Platinum and above, according to League stats websites champion.gg and leaguegraphs.com.

The jungler is struggling to fit in the current meta filled with Elise, Olaf, and Taliyah. His passive, which allows him to capture enemy champions and use their kits, is also impacting his win rate. With many players practicing this champion and lacking knowledge of other champions, they might trap themselves with his passive by playing other unknown characters.

Once players settle down and learn his kit, his win rate should improve. While buffs could help him out now, they may make him overpowered. Previous releases have shown that even the slightest buff can tip the scales.

While it’s unlikely we’ll get to see Viego in competitive play soon, his win rate will likely improve once more people get used to his kit and learn to use his passive properly to take advantage of opposing champions.

