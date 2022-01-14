Veteran League shoutcaster Jatt to return to LCS broadcast for 2022 season

One of the longest-tenured voices in the LCS is returning to his roots after a stint as Team Liquid's head coach.

Longtime League of Legends analyst and coach Joshua “Jatt” Leesman will return to the LCS analyst desk for the 2022 season, the league confirmed today.

Jatt, a former shoutcaster and on-air analyst, spent portions of the 2020 and 2021 LCS seasons as the head coach for Team Liquid before resigning from his position with the organization ahead of last year’s Summer Split. Prior to his stint as a coach, Jatt had spent time as a game developer for League of Legends, as well as a broadcaster for the LCS.

“Did a huge amount of reflecting during my break and this is where I want to be,” Jatt said on Twitter earlier today. Jatt also confirmed that he’ll be returning to the LCS on a freelance basis and won’t be on the broadcast every day.

Jatt has not appeared on an LCS broadcast as a member of the on-air talent team since 2020, although the strong majority of his career has been spent behind a microphone, casting and analyzing the North American League scene. He made his debut with the LCS during the league’s opening season in 2013. This year, he’ll return for the 10th year of competitive play. Jatt, David “Phreak” Turley, and Sam “Kobe” Hartman-Kenzler are the only members of the LCS’ inaugural broadcast team to be revealed as parts of 2022’s lineup as well.

Other names included on the 2022 LCS on-air talent panel include broadcast host James “Dash” Patterson, shoutcaster Isaac “Azael” Cummings-Bentley, and analyst Emily Rand, among others.

The LCS is scheduled to begin later today with this year’s Lock In tournament. The LCS regular season will start on Feb. 5.