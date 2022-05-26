Veteran jungler Amazing returns to pro League after 3-year hiatus, signs with MOUZ ahead of Prime League Summer Split

Amazing will look to rekindle his career in the ERLs.

Longtime professional League of Legends veteran and journeyman jungler Maurice “Amazing” Stückenschneider has signed with MOUZ for the upcoming Prime League Summer Split. Amazing has not competed in professional League since 2019 and will make his return to the limelight in a European Regional League.

Amazing, who made his competitive debut in 2014, has played at the highest level in both North America and Europe. In his rookie season, he helped bring TSM to an LCS title and an appearance at the World Championship. The following year, he and Origen came one match away from representing Europe in the Worlds finals.

It's time for a last dance…



Welcome @Amazingx as our new Jungler for the Prime League Summer Split.#VAMOUZ Maurice! pic.twitter.com/X7i5qz607q — MOUZ (@mousesports) May 26, 2022

Amazing has not played professional League since 2019, when he played in the LCS for 100 Thieves. That team finished in eighth place during the Summer Split after falling short in a series of tiebreakers. Since that time, he has stepped away from the game, citing issues surrounding his physical and mental health in an interview published with his new organization earlier today.

Amazing will return to pro League in the Prime League, a league traditionally viewed as a developmental ground for prospective European players. The league is adjacent to other ERLs such as France’s LFL and Spain’s Superliga. MOUZ finished in fifth place during the Prime League’s most recent Spring Split playoffs, failing to qualify for the latest edition of EU Masters. The team sports other noteworthy names including former Unicorns of Love standouts Boss and Nomanz.

Amazing will make his debut with MOUZ when the Prime League Summer Split begins on Tuesday, May 31.