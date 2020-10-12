V5 players Biubiu, Weiwei, and Samd to return to Suning after loans expire

They proved themselves on the main roster of Victory Five.

Following a dramatic turnaround in the 2020 LPL Summer Split, a few faces on Victory Five’s League of Legends lineup will change in 2021. Top laner Biubiu, jungler Weiwei, and bot laner Samd have returned to Suning, the team announced on Weibo earlier today.

V5 went from 17th place with a 0-16 record in the LPL Spring Split to qualifying for the Summer Split playoffs, coming in fifth place and beating juggernauts such as FunPlus Phoenix, JD Gaming, and Top Esports with these players who were on loan from Suning.

Weiwei, Biubiu and Samd have returned to SN after being loaned to V5 for summer split. pic.twitter.com/1uDQtDn4Zl — Ran (@ran_lpl) October 12, 2020

Only mid laner Mole and promising support ppgod now remain on V5 from its Summer Split main roster, provided they don’t sign with another team during the offseason before next year.

All of V5’s players had good performances in the summer and proved to have some potential, which could mean they might field several team offers for the 2021 season.

Jungler Weiwei boasted a 75.2 percent of average kill participation throughout the summer, which was the second-highest among LPL junglers, according to Oracle’s Elixir. Weiwei was also considered among the best junglers in the LPL, according to caster Dagda, and had an impressive 83-percent win rate on Nidalee, according to gol.gg.

It’s unclear if Suning will move any of these players to its main roster or if they will all remain on the team. It’s unlikely that Suning will keep all of their players in 2021, though, since they have 10 players signed and three of them are junglers. They also have a seven-player academy team in the LDL, Suning-S.

Biubiu, Weiwei, and Samd obviously aren’t competing at Worlds 2020 since they weren’t a part of Suning’s main roster this year. But if they remain on the team, they’ll be able to compete again when the 2021 LPL Spring Split kicks off next year.

