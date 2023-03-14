Urgot gets Arcane-level cinematic for Wild Rift and LoL players are rioting

While many mobile games have been released and sunsetted over the past year, the free-to-play mobile version of League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, is still going strong.

It’s very similar to the desktop version of the game, but there are a few key differences, like the map is flipped, the controls are different to suit mobile gaming, and not all of the champions have been released in Wild Rift. Despite the differences, Wild Rift has seen great success, which could be due to its highly developed marketing videos, some of which have even enjoyed what is basically Arcane–level cinematics recently.

And this is not only for their champion trailers but also for the skin and event reveals and even during patch previews. The most recent is the Urgot champion trailer for his arrival in Wild Rift, which was revealed on March 13.

Not only does this trailer look incredible, but it offers a unique insight into Urgot, his abilities, and his personality. And it creates incredible hype for the champion, with players speculating whether Urgot might be the main antagonist in season two of Arcane.

On the other hand, League fans aren’t too thrilled with all of the high-quality animation trailers being marketed for Wild Rift. When this trailer was posted on the League subreddit, many players commented the mobile version received better cinematics than the flagship computer version and wondered why this might be the case.

There was one resounding conclusion: League fans want to see a similar budget for the flagship title’s reveals too. It’s particularly jarring too, others said, considering the start-of-season cinematic debacle that reigned early in 2023.

But at the end of the day, Urgot is a character from Runeterra, and League players can still enjoy the Wild Rift trailer and his lore, regardless of where they play him.