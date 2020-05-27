Upset, xPeke, Wickd, and Ibai highlight EU Faceoff rosters for Mid-Season Streamathon

Some big names will be taking the virtual stage this weekend.

The 2020 Mid-Season Invitational might be canceled due to COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean that fans won’t be getting any League of Legends action before May ends.

As a part of the upcoming 2020 Mid-Season Streamathon weekend, five national teams and one general LEC team will play a fun tournament this weekend.

Six teams will be battling it out on Summoner’s Rift. Five national squads from France, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Poland will take the virtual stage, while an exhibition team made up of LEC personalities and players will also join the fray.

There are a few big-name players and content creators who will be representing their nations. Pros like Origen AD carry Upset, MAD Lions jungler Shadow, Misfits Gaming’s Razork, and G2 Esports’ Jankos will be suiting up for this weekend’s event.

Meanwhile, some classic names will also be heading into the competition, including former top laner Wickd and legendary European mid laner xPeke, who will be representing the LEC and Spain, respectively.

You can catch the action when the EU Faceoff begins on Saturday, May 30 at 9am CT.