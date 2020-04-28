This week’s League of Legends patch is a big one.

Bard, Nami, Karthus, and Wukong are being brought down a peg, while ranged top laners Quinn, Lissandra, and Gnar are receiving some much-needed buffs. The FunPlus Phoenix skin line is also coming to the game and heaps of bugs are being fixed.

Here are the full updates and notes for League’s Patch 10.9.

Champions

Bard

W – Caretaker’s Shrine

Movement speed: 50 percent, decaying over 1.5 seconds to 30 percent, decaying over 1.5 seconds.

E – Magical Journey

Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds to 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds.

Cho’Gath

E – Vorpal Spikes

Damage: 22/34/46/58/70 to 22/37/52/67/82.

Fiddlesticks

E – Reap

Damage: 70/100/130/160/190 to 70/105/140/175/210.

Gnar

Q – Boulder Toss

Boulder pickup cooldown refund: 60 percent to 70 percent.

E – Crunch

Damage: 50/85/120/155/190 to 80/115/150/185/220.

Karthus

Movement speed: 335 to 325.

Q – Boulder Toss

Boulder pickup cooldown refund: 60 percent to 70 percent.

Kayn

Q – Reaping Slash

Cooldown: 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 seconds to 6/5.5/5/4.5/4 seconds.

[NEW] Monster mash: Bonus damage against monsters now also applies to minions.

W – Blade’s Reach

Decaying slow: 70 percent to 90 percent.

Lissandra

Q – Ice Shard

Cooldown: 10/8.5/7/5.5/4 seconds to 8/7/6/5/4 seconds.

Nami

Health: 489.32 to 475.

Mana: 377.24 to 365.

Passive – Surging Tides

Movement speed: 60 to 45.

Quinn

Q – Blinding Assault

Nearsight duration: 1.5 seconds to 1.75 seconds.

Trundle

R – Subjugate

Cooldown: 100/80/60 seconds to 120/100/80 seconds.

Wukong

Armor: 34 to 31

Q – Crushing Blow

Damage: 30/55/80/105/130 to 20/45/70/95/120.

W – Warrior Trickster

Clone damage: 40/45/50/55/60 percent to 35/40/45/50/55 percent.

Items

Sanguine Blade

Cost: 1,100 gold to 1,000 gold.

Damage: 50 to 55.

ARAM balance changes

10.9 buffs

Nocturne: +8 percent damage dealt and -8 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken.

Zed: +5 percent damage dealt >>> +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken.

10.9 nerfs

Galio: Normal to +5 percent damage taken

Urgot: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt

Xin Zhao: -5 percent damage taken to normal

Bugfixes and quality of life changes

Sylas’ ultimate timer for specific champions will no longer show in spectator mode.

Added voice lines from Ascension for Azir, Cassiopeia, Renekton, Sivir, and Xerath.

Aatrox’s taunt lines have been moved to his joke. Three of his old ultimate’s revive lines have been repurposed as his taunt.

Fixed a Champion Select issue where trades would be canceled if more than one trade would happen at the same time.

When Neeko takes on her allied Kayn’s appearance with Passive – Inherent Glamour, she will now properly take on the appearance of Shadow Assassin or Rhaast if he has transformed.

Lee Sin’s R – Dragon’s Rage’s enemy-attached indicator is no longer visible through Fog of War.

Viktor’s Q – Siphon Power-empowered basic attacks are no longer able to destroy wards in two hits [] Lux’s R – Final Spark no longer goes on full cooldown when she dies during its cast.

Kled now properly gains Courage when attacking champions dismounted.

Riven’s Q – Broken Wings will now properly activate Conqueror and give her four stacks of the rune when quickly used twice on the same target.

When Fiora blocks Jhin’s basic attacks with W – Riposte, she will no longer get a fake Caught Out mark on her from Jhin’s PoV.

Lee Sin’s W – Safeguard now properly treats allied clones as champions and shields them properly when he dashes to one.

Sett is no longer interrupted by player-generated terrain (like Jarvan’s R – Cataclysm when casting R – The Show Stopper.

Dark Star Thresh’s lantern is now properly visible after he dies and respawns.

Shaco’s clone no longer gets a burst of movement speed from Nimbus Cloak.

Rift Scuttler’s speed shrine is now properly functional outside of the Death Realm even when Mordekaiser captures the champion that killed it in his R – Realm of Death.

Miss Fortune’s Passive – Love Tap-empowered basic attacks now properly stack Conqueror.

When Warwick casts Q – Jaws of the Beast on a Sion that is about to respawn during his Passive – Glory in Death, he will no longer transport to the real Sion in the enemy fountain.

Caitlyn’s W – Yordle Snap Trap now properly empowers only one basic attack.

Shaco no longer gets a Double Kill and double the intended gold from killing with his clone and by casting E – Two-Shiv Poison in his enemy’s R – Realm of Death.

Damage caused by active items will property proc Dark Harvest.

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

FPX Gangplank

FPX Malphite

FPX Vayne

FPX Lee Sin

FPX Thresh

Chromas