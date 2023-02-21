An underdog LEC team had more kills through the 2023 Winter Split group stage than their regular season

Astralis might not have been a highly rated LEC challenger heading into the 2023 Winter Split group stage, but they were still able to rack up a ton of kills through the eight games they played over the course of their three series.

The roster collected 108 kills over three days, which was 11 more than they posted in the regular season—but with one less game under their belt, according to competitive League of Legends stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. They did, however, have a whopping 117 team deaths, along with almost a kill a minute through their matchups against MAD Lions and Team BDS.

Ouch.. we're out of the Winter split.



Not how we'd like to end it, but it's still important to recognize how many things went right during the split. We ended up in a much better place than we started. We have many things to learn from, and we can't wait to come back. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9lQEDXGLIO — Astralis League of Legends (@AstralisLoL) February 19, 2023

Astralis has been considered a bottom-tier team since it joined the LEC in 2021, but after the organization swapped out its top side for players like Finn Wiestål and jungler Doğukan “113” Balcı, there have been multiple bright spots throughout the split.

One of the strongest points on the map for Astralis, for example, is its blossoming bottom lane duo of Kasper “Kobbe” Kobberup and Lee “JeongHoon” Jeong-hoon, who have risen in stock after the former captured a whopping 39.2 percent share of his team’s total kills, while the latter participated in 81.4 percent of his team’s total kills, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

Good try, don't know what else to say but after the first 2 weeks it's a miracle we're even on this stage



Thanks for the support ❤️ — Finn (@FinnLoL) February 19, 2023

While the rest of the playoffs rage on, head coach Baltat “AoD” Alin-Ciprian will have to put in some serious work if his squad is to continue their very gradual upward trend. With the league looking so competitive, it might be harder to find success when the 2023 Spring Split comes around on Saturday, March 11.

In the meantime, fans can keep tuning into the 2023 LEC Winter Split playoffs when SK Gaming collide with MAD Lions on Friday, Feb. 24.