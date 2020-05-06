Udyr buff, Miss Fortune nerf coming in League Patch 10.10

League’s 10.10 patch appears to be bringing quite a few changes.

Seven champions are set to receive buffs, while seven champions will get nerfs in the patch, according to Mark Yetter, the lead League gameplay designer. Of the champions being nerfed, Katarina’s AP will be reduced. Nidalee’s Q Ap ratio will also be increased by 10 percent.

Here are all of the changes coming in Patch 10.10.

Buffs

Annie: E damage reduced to 13-29 percent. R aura damage increased to 20-40 (+20 percent AP).

Irelia: E damage increased to 80-260.

Nidalee: Q AP ration increased to 50 percent.

Sivir: E mana restore increased to 110-150.

Soraka: Q damage increased to 85-225. W health refund when rejuvenated increased to 80-100 percent.

Twisted Fate: Base AD increased to 52. R mana cost decreased to 100.

Udyr: Movement speed increased to 350.

Nerfs