Tyler1’s new AI program finally lets you play LoL with him—sort of

If you’ve ever wanted to have a popular League of Legends streamer by your side when you’re climbing in solo queue, now’s the perfect opportunity. Tyler1 recently released a new AI program that allows you to do just that.

The program is called Backseat AI. It allows you to install a plugin in League that gives you tips and voiceovers from Tyler1 himself. These range from what items to build to what champions are best in a specific draft you’ve found yourself in. Of course, the commands you hear are not far off from the usual lines Tyler1 himself would use during his stream.

💪 I TURNED MYSELF INTO AN AI BUD THAT WILL MAKE YOU GET GOOD AT LEAGUE !!!



INTRODUCING MY STARTUP @backseatgg .. (https://t.co/syF9RQVpHx)



GET GAINS IN GAME AND JOIN THE SQUAD TODAY !!! pic.twitter.com/eAYDXDqlvb — loltyler1 (@loltyler1) May 28, 2024

While I haven’t tried it myself, the trailer shows a fair bit of some potential interactions while using Tyler1’s Backseat AI in League. “Alright gang! Lock in. Let’s fucking do this” or “holy fuck! It’s a penta kill, let’s fucking go” are just two of many examples showcased in the trailer.

The video also suggests there are different language options available, including Mandarin and Korean. We would’ve tried it ourselves if it didn’t cost $4.99 a month. A free version is also available, but at time of writing, you can only add yourself to a waitlist.

While many players likely won’t be using Tyler1’s new tool, hundreds of them may try it out. It’s a perfect plugin for those who are fans of the North American streamer. And if you’re keen on having such an addon but with another content creator, don’t worry: Tyler1 simultaneously announced “other creator AI buddies [are] coming soon,” so you can voice your demands under his Twitter/X post or on his stream.

