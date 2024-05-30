Tyler1 surprised and wearing the Logitech headset
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
League of Legends

Tyler1’s new AI program finally lets you play LoL with him—sort of

A "duo queue" with Tyler1? Why not.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: May 30, 2024 01:36 pm

If you’ve ever wanted to have a popular League of Legends streamer by your side when you’re climbing in solo queue, now’s the perfect opportunity. Tyler1 recently released a new AI program that allows you to do just that.

Recommended Videos

The program is called Backseat AI. It allows you to install a plugin in League that gives you tips and voiceovers from Tyler1 himself. These range from what items to build to what champions are best in a specific draft you’ve found yourself in. Of course, the commands you hear are not far off from the usual lines Tyler1 himself would use during his stream.

While I haven’t tried it myself, the trailer shows a fair bit of some potential interactions while using Tyler1’s Backseat AI in League. “Alright gang! Lock in. Let’s fucking do this” or “holy fuck! It’s a penta kill, let’s fucking go” are just two of many examples showcased in the trailer.

The video also suggests there are different language options available, including Mandarin and Korean. We would’ve tried it ourselves if it didn’t cost $4.99 a month. A free version is also available, but at time of writing, you can only add yourself to a waitlist.

While many players likely won’t be using Tyler1’s new tool, hundreds of them may try it out. It’s a perfect plugin for those who are fans of the North American streamer. And if you’re keen on having such an addon but with another content creator, don’t worry: Tyler1 simultaneously announced “other creator AI buddies [are] coming soon,” so you can voice your demands under his Twitter/X post or on his stream.

related content
Read Article All Vastayan champions in League of Legends
Rakan and Xayah holding hands and looking into each other's eyes.
Rakan and Xayah holding hands and looking into each other's eyes.
Rakan and Xayah holding hands and looking into each other's eyes.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
All Vastayan champions in League of Legends
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra May 30, 2024
Read Article Who is Aurora, LoL’s rumored next champion?
A League of Legends character wrapped in a big wintery coat with long brown hair and Vastayan markings on her face. She is wearing spectacles and smiling.
A League of Legends character wrapped in a big wintery coat with long brown hair and Vastayan markings on her face. She is wearing spectacles and smiling.
A League of Legends character wrapped in a big wintery coat with long brown hair and Vastayan markings on her face. She is wearing spectacles and smiling.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Who is Aurora, LoL’s rumored next champion?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra May 30, 2024
Read Article Video of rumored new LoL champ Aurora gives first look at her potential abilities
Aurora League of Legends
Aurora League of Legends
Aurora League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Video of rumored new LoL champ Aurora gives first look at her potential abilities
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti May 30, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.