Tyler1 says his Twitch Rivals team is terrible and will get swept during the tournament

The League of Legends Twitch Rivals tournament kicks off today, but team captain and popular streamer Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp doesn’t have much confidence in his squad. He even thinks that they won’t win a single game.

“I don’t even know what’s happening. Nobody listens to each other, it’s just terrible,” Tyler1 said, as he muted himself during a team VOD review. “We’re going to get swept, I swear to god. Honestly, I might call in sick tomorrow.”

Tyler1: “This team is dogs**t.” Clip of loltyler1 Playing League of Legends – Clipped by Digityler

Tyler1’s team has had a rough time during their scrims against various Twitch Rivals opponents. Even though they had a decent early game in most of their matches, they’d find a way to throw their lead and lose the game. Although Tyler1 might have been playing up his feelings for his stream, it isn’t far off to say that he and his teammates aren’t doing so well.

This team also has plenty of strong, opinionated voices, including Tyler1, former pro player Christian “IWDominate” Rivera, Hai Du Lam, and even jungler-turned-support Luke “Metaphor” Canning. As a result, they did clash during some parts of the game, as well as the reviews after.

This team will have to find a way to control their emotions and play without tilting too quickly. If they do tilt, then Tyler1’s vision of a sweep might come true after all.

Group A of the League Twitch Rivals tournament starts today at 3pm CT.