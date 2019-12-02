The Tyler1 Championship Series returns Dec. 14

Popular streamer Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp is bringing back the Tyler1 Championship Series (TCS) for a third year in a row—but this time, the League of Legends tournament is bigger than ever.

Boasting a $50,000 payout for first place, the 2019 TCS kicks off on Dec. 14 at 10am CT with the left side of the bracket, followed by the second half on Dec. 15 at 10am CT. For the first two days, matches will be played in a best-of-three format. The final competitors will then face off in a best-of-five to see who will walk away with this year’s TCS title during the finals on Dec. 21.

loltyler1 on Twitter TCS 2019: NA’s LAST CHANCE FOR AN INTERNATIONAL TITLE

Anyone who wants to participate can view the rules from the Tyler1 Discord channel or by visiting the registration page. All players signed with an LCS team are ineligible from participating. Teams will be chosen based on the average LP of their five starting players. Players may only compete using the account that they have registered with.

Those who are looking to participate best be sure to rally their teams before the registration period closes on Dec. 8 at 9pm CT.

Fans can stay up to date with the tournament’s schedule by following Tyler1’s Twitter. All matches will be broadcast from Tyler1’s Twitch channel with popular content creators stepping in as casters for the first two days of the tournament. Tyler1 will then cast the finals to crown the winning team.