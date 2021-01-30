TT grab first win of the 2021 LPL Spring Split over V5

After suffering four straight defeats to begin the 2021 season, notably to some top teams such as RNG and EDG, ThunderTalk Gaming earned their first win in the fourth week of the LPL Spring Split by defeating Victory Five 2-0.

This series also marked the debut of V5’s rookie toplaner Li “invincible” Xiao-Bing. Unfortunately for him, he only played the first game to be relentlessly ganked by enemy jungler Xiaopeng in the early game, lose, and to be assigned back to the bench to let Aodi fill the position. He didn’t have a chance to show much on Aatrox, but he might step onto the stage again later in the split.

In this series, TT midlaner Twila took some creative picks that proved to be successful to react to V5’s drafts. He picked Renekton against Syndra in the first game, which resulted in him grabbing a triple kill while rotating to the toplane, and Neeko in the second game to counter Mole’s Yone.

Although Twila won his lane in both games and grabbed the MVP title on Neeko, it was also due to the help of jungler Xiaopeng. Both players showed solid synergy and took over the whole map whenever Weiwei was away to farm jungle camps.

Both teams showed a similarly agressive and even bloodthirsty playstyle, which offered games full of action with over one kill per minute, in traditional LPL fashion. Even when there were no neutral objectives available in the jungle, both teams engaged risky fights to wipe the Rift.

Those risky engages caused the doom of V5 in both games, on top of losing the lead early because of Xiaopeng’s successful ganks. Even when the team initiated good teamfights with ppgod’s crowd control (who literally skyrocketed), they couldn’t show much coordination and ended by dying to the hands of TT players.

TT will have a chance to grab their second win by playing eStar on Feb.3, while V5’s next matchup will see them face off against the 5-0 team EDward Gaming on Feb.2.