TSM officially reveals its LCS and NA Academy rosters

It’s been a busy League of Legends offseason for TSM. But after a month of roster moves and staff changes, the team has finally introduced its starting rosters for both its LCS and NA Academy teams for the 2020 season.

As announced before, TSM has added talented jungler Joshua “Dardoch” Hartnett, along with a new bottom lane in star LEC AD carry Kasper “Kobbe” Kobberup and support Vincent “Biofrost” Wang. Superstar Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg will be leading the charge alongside last year’s top laner, Sergen “BrokenBlade” Çelik.

TSM on Twitter Please welcome the official #TSM LCS and Academy rosters for 2020! ⚫: https://t.co/AGBwrghcC8

TSM has also gathered a collection of young talents to play for its Academy squad in 2020. Former OpTic Gaming top laner Niship “Dhokla” Doshi will be joining jungler Mingyi “Spica” Lu, mid laner Jackson “Evolved” Dohan, Lawrence “Lost” Hui, and support Erik “Treatz” Wessén.

The TSM staff list looks a bit different now, too. Peter Zhang is the head coach for the LCS lineup—he was chosen due to his “experience and skill set,” while also having worked with the team for the past year. Ham “Lustboy” Jang-sik will be the strategic coach, while Haitham Algbory will be joining TSM as an assistant coach.

TSM on Twitter Staff: Head Coach: @peterzhanglol Head of Performance: @daviddenisnd Strategic Coach: @LustLoL Assistant Coach: @tbHaitham Head Analyst: @SevagLoL

While TSM heads off to Shanghai for a team boot camp, fans can’t help but wonder if these changes are enough to push them past the obstacles they ran into over the past two years. With Kobbe, Dardoch, and Biofrost, this team could be great if they can actually develop good communication and a clear team identity.