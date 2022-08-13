TSM keeps 2022 LCS Summer playoff hopes alive and well with victory over CLG

It’s been a roller coaster of a season for the TSM faithful, but after the team’s sixth win of the season against Counter Logic Gaming today, it looks like the perennial LCS champions might be making a return to post-season play.

The 2022 Summer Split has been tumultuous for the boys in black and white, with multiple different issues plaguing the team both on-stage and behind-the-scenes. Various roster switches prevented the squad from building much cohesion, while problems with the team’s CEO caused waves across the general esports community.

Not even a fake pause could save freeLG pic.twitter.com/vMolhR57Y0 — TSM FTX (@TSM) August 13, 2022

Related: ‘Disparaging and bullying behavior’: Riot rules on TSM Reginald ‘verbal assault’ allegations

Today, however, TSM surprised LCS fans and analysts alike by taking down one of the best teams in the league. Whether it was their top laner Solo dominating his matchup against CLG’s own top Dhokla, or Spica finding great angles of attack on Wukong, TSM played the early to mid game stages very well.

THE MAN, THE MYTH, THE MULLET



SOLOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO @SOLOLCS pic.twitter.com/Y9cS291Hgs — TSM FTX Report (@tsmreport) August 13, 2022

Their late game still looked shaky, but the team was able to lock down the win, even though they did stumble right at CLG’s Nexus to give TSM fans a quick heart attack before they could breathe a sigh of relief. Now, even though their place in the top eight seems all but confirmed, TSM still have matches against Cloud9 and FlyQuest coming up this weekend, which should test their mettle before the playoffs.

CLG, on the other hand, are still locked in as a top five team, so a loss to TSM could help fuel the fire and motivate them to work even harder before they jump into the fray when the 2022 LCS Championship begins on Aug. 20.