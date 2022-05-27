TSM internal investigation confirms former LCS coach Peter Zhang diverted salary payments from players

An internal investigation conducted by TSM has confirmed that the team’s former League of Legends coach Peter Zhang took money from players’ salaries, acting as a buffer between players and undisclosed third parties, according to a report published earlier today by Dexerto.

Zhang was fired from his position as TSM’s League coach in March following “very serious allegations of conflict of interest and unethical practices,” according to a statement made by the organization earlier this year.

Peter Zhang / Lol team investigation Results: https://t.co/0JvnTn8ayh — Andy (@TSMReginald) May 27, 2022

The recent internal investigation conducted by TSM confirmed that Zhang had sold a car on behalf of former TSM support player SwordArt for $80,000 but never returned the money to the player. Zhang has returned approximately $35,000 back to SwordArt, according to the investigation, while the other $45,000 the former coach made from the sale remains unpaid, according to Dexerto’s report.

Shortly following his firing, Zhang apologized for his behavior and clarified his actions.

In his Twitter post earlier this year, Zhang apologized to SwordArt and said that “the money has been returned to all players,” although TSM’s recent investigation confirmed that money is still unaccounted for.

In addition to withholding money from SwordArt, Zhang also “attempted to borrow money from eight TSM players and staff members, including players over whom he had managerial responsibility,” according to Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, the conductors of the investigation, via Dexerto’s report. Zhang also refused to cooperate with TSM’s investigation and refused to respond to emails or phone calls, claiming that “his internet and phone line were unreliable,” according to Dexerto.

In addition to the internal investigation confirming information about Zhang, TSM also confirmed earlier today via Gutierrez Marca LLP that owner Andy “Reginald” Dinh did not commit any illegalities following his own internal investigation, although he did speak in an aggressive and harsh tone when speaking to employees.

Reginald will undergo “mandatory executive coaching” for his actions. TSM’s League of Legends team will return to play on June 17.