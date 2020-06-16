Top win series against OMG but drop first game in LPL Summer Split

Top Esports continued their win streak earlier today by beating OMG in week two of the 2020 LPL Summer Split. But they also dropped their first game of the split against the 0-3 League of Legends team.

After a rough start, OMG showed more life in their match against Top. They won the first game of the series despite falling behind in terms of damage and gold.

Screengrab via Riot Games

But Top took control of the rest of the series, even if they let OMG see a glimpse of hope in the last game with some lost teamfights.

Despite earning another win, though, star AD carry JackeyLove and support Yuyanjia didn’t look as dominant as usual in this series. They were caught out several times in the games, sometimes at critical moments.

Top’s solo laners, knight and 369, had dominant performances throughout the series, however, both in lane and teamfights after successful ganks from Karsa.

OMG, on the other hand, still look like they’ve fallen apart since the Spring Split. Jungler H4cker was in the spotlight today, though. He won the MVP title for the first game of the series with 94 percent kill participation. Mid laner Icon also had good performances on LeBlanc and Zoe, but that wasn’t enough against the top team in the LPL standings.

Big expectations weigh on Top’s shoulders since they got their revenge against LPL Spring champions JD Gaming both in the Mid-Season Cup’s finals and in the regular season two days ago.

Top will try to cement themselves as the best team in the league by going against LGD on June 20, who have also yet to lose a single match. One of their win streaks will be broken later this week.