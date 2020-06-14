Top Esports sweep JD Gaming in LPL’s 2020 Summer Split week 2

Top Esports secured a clean 2-0 series win against the LPL Spring Split champions JD Gaming today. TES top laner Bai “369” Jia-Hao and bottom laner JackeyLove received the League of Legends series MVP votes for their performances on Kayle and Ezreal, respectively.

The first game was the 369 show. TES picked Kayle as a counterpick to JDG’s Ornn. The TES top laner farmed safely early on until his level-six power spike with Gunblade. With this powerspike, 369 took over the game in the lane, allowing his team to funnel resources into the bottom lane and dragon pit.

Taking down JDG with a 2:0💪

MVPs went to 369 and JackeyLove

GGWP @JDGaming

Gotta keep it going🍑🍑🍑#TESfighting pic.twitter.com/YXHtyJYqlp — TOPESPORTS (@TOP_Esports_) June 14, 2020

With a snowballed Kayle and all objectives under their belt, TES easily pushed JDG into their own base and ended the game.

The second game was much closer. JDG achieved an early lead, but JackeyLove needed only a couple of kills before he could safely take over the game. With no answers to the fed enemy Ezreal, JDG’s Nexus crumbled.

TES have looked dominant for the past couple of years, finishing often in the top three during the regular seasons and playoffs. Their recent success at the Mid-Season Cup could propel them to finally get their much-deserved LPL champion title.

TES’ matches next week are against much weaker teams, so they should be able to easily get two clean series. They will be facing OMG and LGD, both which are considered bottom-of-the-barrel teams. You can tune in to the official Riot Games LPL channel next week to watch these matches.