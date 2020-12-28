Top Esports win Demacia Cup 2020

Team WE had an impressive performance by reaching the finals.

Top Esports, the 2020 LPL Summer Split champions, secured the title at the 2020 Demacia Cup yesterday.

TES capped off their 2020 League of Legends season by hoisting the cup after they most recently ended their journey at the World Championship in the semifinals.

The team entered the tournament with almost the same roster it had during the 2020 LPL season and World Championship expect for support player Wang “Zhuo” Xu-Zhuo. While Zhuo gained much attention by playing with TES for the first time, all eyes were on mid laner knight, who earned the MVP title.

Image via Top Esports

The Demacia Cup was the last official esports tournament of the Chinese League scene this year. It gathered 20 Chinese teams, including all 17 LPL teams and the top-three squads from the academy league (LDL).

TES automatically qualified for the quarterfinals due to their participation in the World Championship and rolled through the tournament by dropping only one game to ViCi Gaming in the semifinals. They faced off against Team WE in the finals and won it in a clean 3-0 sweep.

TOP 5 Plays, Demacia Championship Finals



5. knight's Vayne

4. knight's Zoe

3. Shanks's Orianna

2. 369's Malphite

1. knight's Vayne pic.twitter.com/EqZwmPEGFy — LPL (@lplenglish) December 28, 2020

Team WE, on the other hand, had to go through the group stage to qualify for the playoffs. They came in first in their group over teams like Invictus Gaming and Royal Never Give Up.

They faced off against LPL Spring Split champions JD Gaming in the semifinals and won 3-2. Team WE’s roster, which only switched a few players after the LPL ended, showed promise ahead of the upcoming season.

That wasn’t the case for Suning, however. The Worlds 2020 runners-up had a disappointing performance, losing their only match of the tournament to ViCi Gaming with a new bot lane made of Jinjiao and ON. Although they automatically qualified for the quarterfinals, they came up short and lost 3-0.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.