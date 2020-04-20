Top Esports sweep FunPlus Phoenix in last match of LPL Spring Split

Top Esports finished the 2020 LPL Spring Split with a bang today by picking up a decisive 2-0 series win over the former world champions of FunPlus Phoenix.

This was FPX’s first 2-0 loss since the inception of its world championship lineup. JDG are now in second place in the LPL Spring Split standings after Top’s win, making FPX’s path to the championship harder since they’ll have to play an extra best-of-five in the playoffs to reach the top.

It's a scrappy fight that looks like FPX have won, but Knight is a MONSTER on this Sylas! #LPL



The first game was the Zhuo “Knight” Ding show. He received the Player of the Game award after an insane display of talent on Sylas. He was the beacon for Top’s success with his stolen ultimates from Rumble and Mordekaiser. Even though the game went over 50 minutes, Knight managed to keep up his form and deliver well-timed ultimates on FPX’s squad to wipe them off the Rift. FPX were coming back to contest Top, but in the end, they succumbed to the power of the Mountain Dragon Soul acquired by Top.

In the second game, the former world champion ADCs clashed again. While their teams were even in gold for most of the game, Top had the advantage of being close to Dragon Soul point. A fight broke once the next dragon spawned. Even though FPX were close to wiping Top out, JackeyLove’s slick movements secured a teamfight win and a clear path to victory for his teammates.

After Top acquired Baron and the Ocean Dragon Soul, they became unstoppable. But the former world champions didn’t give up and tried for a last-ditch effort play. Top were prepared for it and disengaged as soon as they saw FPX attempting to engage. With no tools to run away, FPX were wiped out and Top secured the clean 2-0 series win.

Top have looked unstoppable this split. They’ve played phenomenal League of Legends since they rebranded from Topsports Gaming in May 2019. Their latest acquisition of the free agent JackeyLove put them in an even better spot considering that their weakest link was their previous ADC.

Top finish the Spring Split in fourth place and will get a quarterfinal seed for the playoffs. The 2020 LPL Spring Split playoffs will begin on April 22 with the rookie eStar squad facing off against the well-known Team WE. Tune in at 3am CT on the official Riot LPL broadcast channel to see who will advance to face the dominant TES squad.