The ADC role has evolved over the past few years from the crit items debacle in 2018 to the introduction of mages to the bottom lane. ADC champions have kept their identity, but their role on League of Legends teams has changed for good.

In 2018, ADC champions weren’t considered that useful on team compositions. These types of champions weren’t performing at a decent level and the meta fell into a stagnant state. Teams around the world exploited whatever was still viable and were forced to reinvent their playstyle.

The following year, Riot Games reverted the changes to crit items. But it was too little, too late. Then, 2019 was the year of experimentation in the bottom lane. At the 2019 World Championship, 24 champions found their way into a role traditionally occupied by ADC champions.

This list takes a look at the champions that have survived the changes and twists to the meta and still find their way to the professional stage. Here are the best ADC champions in League pro play history.

Caitlyn

Caitlyn is mainly known for her insanely long range. She can shoot opponents from the craziest distances and stay well out of danger. Most League fans remember the outstanding performance by Uzi in the series against Fnatic at the season three World Championship. In the late game, Caitlyn shredded the enemy team and even kept Fnatic from taking control of the Baron pit.

But Caitlyn isn’t in the best shape in season 10. Caitlyn can still perform but there are many better options, including some mages.

Ashe

Ashe is a well-rounded champion. There’s nothing she can’t do. Ashe’s kit includes a stun, global vision, and bonus attack speed. She’s one of those champions that’s actually balanced in the game and doesn’t require extra buffs to bring her into the meta.

Ashe is a pocket pick, a safe option when everything else fails. That’s why she keeps coming back to the professional stage. A well-placed arrow can change the outcome of a game. One of the most iconic Ashe plays took place in the 2016 World Championship semifinals between ROX Tigers and SK Telecom T1.

PraY on Ashe shot an arrow from inside SKT’s base toward the bottom lane. PraY hit Duke and stopped his TP. That simple play allowed ROX Tigers to destroy SKT’s turrets and take the game.

Ezreal

Not every ADC pro is an Ezreal player, but they should be. Ezreal, just like Ashe, is one of those champions that’s immune to changes in the meta. Even when League removed Kleptomancy, Ezreal’s main rune, players adapted and found a new rune that worked.

Ezreal and Tahm Kench are considered the safest bottom lane duo in the entire game. If Ezreal is in danger, he can get devoured and saved from the play. If that fails, Ezreal can use Arcane Shift. If that also fails, Ezreal can use Flash. Since he has so many tools to escape, Ezreal can farm in lane while the support roams.

Kai’Sa

Kai’Sa was all the rage in season eight. When this champion came out, she immediately became a part of the meta.

There are two different build paths that players can follow when they play Kai’Sa. Whether it’s a classic ADC build or an AP-focused build, Kai’Sa is equally good in both cases. The highlight of Kai’Sa’s kit is her ult. There’s nothing more exciting than watching a Kai’Sa jump toward multiple enemies and get the kills on her own.

In season 10, Kai’Sa has fallen off the priority list, but she still makes rare appearances.

Xayah

The lovers’ duo arrived on Summoner’s Rift in 2017 in time for the summer season. Xayah has endured the passing of time and remains strong to this day. For the past three World Championships, Xayah has been in the top three of most-played ADC champs. Xayah is effective and lethal. If given the chance, she can have clutch moments in each game.

Xayah works well with a broad variety of supports, but she obviously performs the best with Rakan by her side.

Tristana

Tristana peaked at the 2017 World Championship where she was the most-played ADC. Like many other marksmen, Tristana was forced to reinvent herself and explore other roles on Summoner’s Rift. Despite changes to items, the meta, and League in general, Tristana keeps her identity as a turret destroyer.

In season 10, Tristana is mostly being played as a mid laner by some of the best pros in the world, like Nemesis, Nukeduck, and Faker.

Kalista

Kalista has been a part of League since 2014, but she’s yet to have her big moment in the meta. In season 10, Kalista and Taric are one of the go-to duos. That’s when she’s not being played in the top lane.

Kalista has one of the strongest level ones in the game. Her poke is enough to harass enemies out of lane early. Kalista’s ult can be used both offensively and defensively. Her innate mobility makes her a slippery target. Kalista is finally getting the attention she deserves.

Vayne

Vayne is one of the marksmen that found her way to another lane. It all started with that Fnatic game in the 2018 EU LCS Summer Split where Caps pulled off the impossible. After a rough start in the game, Caps watched as Misfits broke into Fnatic’s base. Caps ran toward the action and Hans Sama as Tristana jumped in front to stop him. Caps slaughtered Hans Sama in place and took down the enemy mid lane. That play turned the game around and Fnatic walked away with the victory. While Vayne is most commonly used elsewhere, she still holds her ground in the bottom lane.

The thing about Vayne is that she’s not a champion that every player and team can pull off. Vayne is a specific pick that needs to survive the laning phase so she can take over the mid game. Legendary ADC Uzi is the most notable Vayne player. His prowess with this champion was immortalized in the video for the 2018 World Championship theme song, “Rise.”

Varus

While Vayne found her way to another role, Varus has made a glorious return to the bottom lane. In the 2020 Spring Split, Varus had the third-highest pick rate in the bottom lane with a 53-percent presence in pro play.

Varus offers reliable DPS, good range, CC with his ult, and not the worst wave clear in the game. Varus is a safe pick that has the potential to become massive in the late game.

Lucian

Lucian requires some serious mechanical skills to pull off. He’s a champion with short range but a lot of mobility. Lucian can destroy an opponent if he gets just one opening.

Like Vayne and Tristana, Lucian is more of a solo lane pick nowadays. He fills a similar role with a consistent DPS and the ability to fight with little assistance from the jungler. To this day, Lucian continues to be a strong pick that makes rare appearances on the professional stage.

Honorary mentions: Aphelios and Senna

Senna came out of Thresh’s lamp during the 2019 World Championship. Riot advertised Senna as the first support marksman in the game. Players read the marksman part and were ready to play her as an ADC. Senna dominated the first part of the 2020 Spring Split worldwide and quickly became a problem.

Senna’s passive increased the range of her auto attack. After a while, Senna was capable of shooting down turrets from out of range. Riot wasn’t happy and Senna received several nerfs. Players have since adopted the “fasting Senna” strategy, in which Senna buys a support item and the support gets the farm. It’s still a viable option.

Aphelios came out during the offseason in 2019. Aphelios has a simple yet complex kit. The perfect combination of weapons can turn this champion into an absolute menace. Aphelios thrived throughout the 2020 Spring Split and had the highest presence in the bottom lane worldwide.

Riot keeps trying to balance The Weapon of the Faithful to no avail. Aphelios has a solid late-game performance and can blow up the entire enemy team if they stand just close enough.