Today’s League PBE update targets Soraka top and Phase Rush for Patch 10.4

It appears the Soraka top meme was short-lived.

The tentative League of Legends changes on the Public Beta Environment (PBE) for Patch 10.4 are targeting the Starchild’s laning presence, according to today’s Surrenderat20 update. The champion’s 55 percent win rate in the top lane certainly caught Riot’s attention and changes are coming. The tweaks also include some minor changes to Amumu and runes.

Image via Riot Games

To nerf her laning phase, Soraka’s Starcall (Q) will now deal a reduced 60 percent damage to minions in the PBE. This change is intuitive because it impacts the champion’s ability to clear waves and farm, but doesn’t change her effectiveness at support.

Riot’s also experimenting with lowering the cooldown of Amumu’s Bandage Toss (Q) from 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds to eight seconds at all ranks. The cooldown on the mummy’s ultimate will be reverted back to 150/130/110, however, as well as it’s cast range to 550.

Image via Riot Games

And the Phase Rush Keystone will be adjusted to be a more viable option for melee champs. The movement speed granted to melee legends will be 30 to 50 percent, based on level. This is considerably faster than the 25 to 40 percent movement speed bonus given to ranged champions. The time needed to proc Phase Rush with three attacks or spells will be increased to four seconds, up from three. The movement speed duration will be reverted back to three seconds.

The Unflinching rune, which gives increased tenacity after casting a Summoner Spell, will be slightly buffed from 15 to 18 percent.

Today’s PBE adjustments are subject to change before being shipped to live servers.