Ticket information for the 2019 League of Legends World Championship revealed

The 2019 League of Legends World Championship is quickly approaching. And if you want to spectate this event, ticket information has officially been released.

The 2019 World Championship is split into five stages. The first will be the play-in stage, taking place from Oct. 2 to 5 and Oct. 7 to 8 at the LEC Studio in Berlin. The group stage will be held in Verti Music Hall in Berlin from Oct. 12 to 15 and Oct. 17 to 20.

The quarterfinals will take place in Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid, Spain from Oct. 26 to 27, while the semifinals continue in the same location from Nov. 2 to 3.

The 2019 World Championship finals will be held in the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Nov. 10.

Ticket release dates

Play-in stage tickets will go live via Universe on Friday, Aug. 30 at 9am CT. The group stage tickets will become available on Eventim on the same date and time.

The quarterfinal and semifinal tickets will go live via Ticketmaster Spain on Friday, Aug. 30 at 10am CT. The finals tickets will become available on AccorHotels Arena tickets on Monday, Sept. 16 at 10am CT.

Ticket prices

The play-in stage will have one type of standard ticket. A weekday ticket will cost $16.67 (€15) while a weekend ticket is $22.22 (€20).

The weekday tickets will be split into two types: silver and gold. A weekday gold ticket costs $20 (€18) while a silver ticket will be $16.67 (€15). A weekend gold ticket will cost $33.33 (€30) and a silver ticket will be $22.22 (€20).

The quarterfinal tickets will be split into three types: platinum, gold, and silver. A silver ticket costs $16.67 (€15), a gold ticket will be $22.22 (€20), and a platinum ticket is worth $33.33 (€30).

The semifinals will have the same types of tickets as the quarterfinals, but at slightly higher prices. A silver ticket will cost $22.22 (€20), a gold ticket will be $27.78 (€25), and a platinum ticket will be worth $38.89 (€35).

Tickets for the finals will be the most expensive for any stage of the competition. A silver ticket will be $44.44 (€40), a gold ticket will cost $66.66 (€60), and a platinum ticket will be worth $88.88 (€80).

Age restrictions

Spectators who are 16 or under must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian at the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Spectators who are 13 or under, on the other hand, must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian at the play-in and group stages.

Shoutcasting details

English fans traveling to these stages may be out of luck. The play-in and group stages held in Berlin will be shoutcasted in English. But for the quarterfinals and semifinals held in Madrid, the games will be shoutcasted in Spanish. The finals, held in France, will be shoutcasted in French.