This surprising LoL bot lane pick has taken over solo queue in Patch 13.22

There are a plethora of different marksmen to choose from in League of Legends. But in Patch 13.22, one non-marksmen champion has returned to take over the bottom lane as one of the strongest picks in the game.

Tahm Kench has always been one of the best picks in the game for both solo queue and the pro scenes, and throughout the last update, Runeterra’s favorite fish has been tearing up ranked play. He currently has the highest win rate in the game among players ranked Platinum and higher, according to League stats aggregate U.GG, including soaring win rates with a familiar duo.

Senna, for example, has been a partner-in-crime for Tahm Kench in the bottom lane in multiple metas—and they are taking over as one of the best combinations once again. Together, the two champs boast a 54 percent win rate with 13,665 games played globally on Patch 13.22, all thanks to their ability to take over the early game with their oppressive style of play.

What are you cookin’ in the bot lane? Image via Riot Games

During the early game, Tahm Kench is the one to farm minions, allowing Senna to collect as many souls as she needs to scale for the later stages of the match. With how much durability he has in his kit, Kench can also tank any poke or engage from the opposing bottom lane, while Senna is free to continuously harass the opposing duo with her long-ranged abilities and powerful auto attacks.

They are also able to set up ganks relatively well since the two have a ton of crowd control that can keep a squishy target in place while their jungler jumps into the fray for the kill. With multiple slows, a knock-up, a root, and a getaway ability with Tahm Kench’s ultimate, Devour, this combo is very hard to gank.

Ultimately, Senna and Tahm Kench haven’t seen a lot of playing time over the last several patches. But since the latest patch, they have become another menace to the solo queue scene that has now taken over as the best duo in League.