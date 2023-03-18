This North American LoL legend has finished with the most kills through the 2023 LCS Spring Split

The last day of the 2023 LCS Spring Split was filled with plenty of upsets and comebacks to excite the North American League of Legends fanbase, and after three days of action, one of the best players in the league’s history has established his dominance by leading all players in total kills.

100 Thieves’ iconic AD carry Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng finished the regular season with 104 kills, making him the kill leader for the Spring Split, according to competitive League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. The 29-year-old superstar has made a statement in his first season back in the LCS, helping the Thieves push into a top-three position after an intense run through last week.

Doublelift was able to edge out FlyQuest’s new superstar marksman Lee “Prince” Chae-hwan, who led all players in kills for the majority of the season. The Korean newcomer ended with 101 eliminations but also had a higher KDA after his team’s tiebreaker match against Cloud9.

On the last day of the regular season, Doubleliftsecured his place in the leaderboards after racking up a whopping 13 kills to push his team over Counter Logic Gaming in their own tiebreaker for third place. His efforts have been essential in this team’s success, both with his great mechanical skills and his guidance of the team’s younger players with his veteran knowledge of the game.

He has also been very vocal about his rookie support Alan “Busio” Cwalina, and how he has been a valuable member of the team that has learned exceptionally well over the course of the split. Because of Doublelift’s experience, he and Busio have quickly grown into a formidable combination that could blossom into a championship contender in the future.

100 Thieves will, however, have a huge challenge in the first round of the playoffs with FlyQuest waiting over the horizon. The North American powerhouse has been a fan favorite ever since the start of the split, especially because of its superstar-laden roster. Catch them in action when these two giants collide on Thursday, March 23.