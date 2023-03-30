This LoL top laner has the worst win rate in their role despite being a favorite in pro play

Some League of Legends champions can excel in the competitive meta, while being hard to utilize by the average players. Recently, on top laner became just that.

In League’s Patch 13.6, K’Sante has become the worst top laner in terms of win rate in all ranks, according to stat site U.GG. At the same time, in the current season, he has been one of the most beloved picks by professional top laners across the world, however.

As of now, K’Sante in the top lane sits on a 44.72 percent win rate, which is almost two percent lower than the second-placed Akali. When it comes to all champions overall, he has the third-lowest win rate, outplacing only Ezreal and Azir in the mid lane.

Yet, this doesn’t stop K’Sante from being picked by top laners in competitive regions across the world. In the 2023 LCK Spring Split Playoffs so far, he has been the most-chosen champion for the top lane with 11 games played, according to Oracle’s Elixir. He’s also the second most-picked top laner in the 2023 LEC Spring Season alongside Gnar and Sion with 10 games each.

Don’t be mistaken, his poor stats in the solo queue aren’t due to any recent changes. Besides bug fixes, the latest tweaks to K’Sante were made on Feb. 9 with Patch 13.3, and these were only minor nerfs.

All in all, K’Sante has a kit that is tough to utilize for low-rank players, so his underwhelming win rate is understandable. Still, he seems to share an issue that was a long-time problem for Azir, for example, who couldn’t climb above the 45 percent win rate for a long time despite being one of the favorite picks for mid laners across the professional scene.