This LoL champion’s ban rate is still really high despite Patch 13.15 nerfs

League of Legends constantly changes, and it’s normal to see champions rise to power only to be gutted the next patch with heavy nerfs. Whenever Riot slaps an overpowered champ with nerfs, their win rate drops, the League community forgets all about them and stops banning them—but not this champ.

In Patch 13.14, Kai’Sa was, by far, the best AD carry you could pick up in the game. She dominated both the mid lane and bot lane with her hybrid build centered around Statik Shiv and Nashor’s Tooth with 51.31 percent win rate, 42.2 percent pick rate, and 32.5 percent ban rate, according to U.gg. Overall, the champ was present in over 70 percent of the games in Emerald and above.

Riot nerfed her with Patch 13.15 by tuning down the numbers on her Q and W damage, and base health. Apparently, this wasn’t enough, and Kai’Sa still holds one of the highest ban rates in the game. The current ban rate is 27.3 percent and her win rate is hovering around 34 percent, according to U.gg.

As you can see, Kai’Sa’s presence in the solo queue has dropped by roughly 10 percent, but players still don’t like seeing her in their games. She currently holds a win rate of only 49.7 percent in Emerald and above, although Ezreal, Ashe, Nilah, and Draven are in a far better state than she is.

