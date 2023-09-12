This LoL ARAM rune has been overpowered for 10 months and nobody noticed—until now

This rune can always come in handy, no matter the champion you're playing.

Howling Abyss is mainly a “for-fun” League of Legends mode, but there are players who take it seriously and try hard to add more wins to their match history. If you love the rush of winning in ARAM, there’s one rune you’ll need to try.

Ever since Riot Games introduced teleportation devices from the fountain to your nearest turret in Patch 12.23 on Dec. 6, 2022, ARAM matches have become quite long, oftentimes lasting up to 30 minutes. Because of this, Gathering Storm from the Sorcery Tree has been my rune of choice, no matter if I’m playing a bully or scaling champion.

The biggest reason I fell in love with this rune is because it gives you additional Ability Power or Attack Damage every six minutes in ARAM. This rune, at least in my opinion, has been incredibly powerful ever since ARAM matches have been lasting a bit longer than usual. Here’s how Gathering Storm scaling looks in Howling Abyss:

Eight AP or five AD at six minutes

24 AP or 14 AD at 12 minutes

48 AP or 29 AD at 18 minutes

80 AP or 48 AD at 24 minutes

120 AP or 72 AD at 30 minutes

168 AP or 101 AD at 36 minutes

Players have just discovered this rune, as one explained in a Sept. 11 Reddit post. This means the League community finally community knows and understands how broken this rune is and how much value it can bring to ARAM.

“This is significant because longer ARAM games often become a stalemate until one team makes a mistake. With Gathering Storm, those stalemate situations can turn into advantageous fights to close off the game from a frustrating situation,” one player explained.

So, if you want to increase your chances for success in your next ARAM game, make sure to grab the Gathering Storm rune for free scaling and almost a guaranteed win.

