This G2 player secured top 3 KDA despite crashing out in MSI 2024 lower bracket

G2 Esports had a valiant run at Mid-Season Invitational 2024. After sweeping PSG Talon and Top Esports, they were defeated by T1 and finished fourth. But, despite not reaching the podium, one of their players finished the event in third place in terms of KDA.

Surprisingly, it’s not one of the G2 carries, but their jungler Yike, who climbed all the way to third place in KDA ratings. He finished the tournament with a 5.6 KDA score, according to League of Legends stat site, Oracle’s Elixir.

This means Yike finished just below MSI 2024 champions Chovy and Peyz, who finished in second and first place, respectively. Their KDAs weren’t much higher than the European jungler’s, though. Peyz, the ADC who broke a record for most kills in a single international game in the final, boasted a 6.3 KDA by the end of the event.

Yike has been on fire at MSI 2024. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Fortunately for European fans, Yike isn’t the only one in the top 10. Fnatic’s Jun placed sixth with a 4.8 score, and the likes of Caps, BrokenBlade, and Inspired even made it to the list. Having said that, it’s obviously not KDA that wins you games, but teamwork. Bilibili Gaming made it to the final through the lower bracket, but their best player KDA-wise is Elk, who finished 14th on the list. BLG got crushed in their loss in the grand final, though, which tanked their individual stats.

After their dominating victory against TES and PSG, G2 reignited the hopes of Western League fans. Despite being crushed by T1, fans are hopeful this roster can learn from their mistakes and become even more powerful at Worlds 2024, which is set to take place later this year.

In an interviews, Caps claimed he’s done with making excuses and is putting as much work in as possible. With that in mind, we can’t wait to see what G2 can achieve in the second part of 2024, and what KDA scores they will boast then.

