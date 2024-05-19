Gen.G breaks LPL stranglehold over MSI with historic win to secure Worlds spot

Gen.G triumphed over Bilibili Gaming at the 2024 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational grand final in Chengdu, qualifying for Worlds along the way. The LCK top dog’s rematch with the LPL first seed was already poised to be epic, and the 3-1 victory from Gen.G proved to be historic.

Among the storylines that thrilled Gen.G fans, Chovy’s first international win was the crown jewel. However, every member of the LCK team brought something extraordinary to the series, making this victory not just epic but legendary. Canyon, the jungler for Gen.G, celebrated his first MSI win, joining the ranks of players who have won both regional and international titles. Their top laner, Kiin, rose from the last place of his regional tournament to the peak of international competition.

Fans in Chengdu hoped to see an LPL team raise the trophy but supported the favorite Gen.G. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

But it was the bot lane of Gen.G who had fans marvel at their plays, with Peyz scoring the only pentakill of the tournament—and breaking a record for his kills—and Lehands winning the MVP award for his clean performance on four different champions.

As for most of the competition, the grand final was also marked by unconventional drafts. In the post-match interview, Gen.G’s coach revealed that they had prepared many new picks and readjusted their strategies specifically for the big match—but it didn’t work from the get-go.

Game one was fiercely contested, showcasing why both teams were among the favorites from the start. BLG seemed poised for revenge after their previous encounter with Gen.G earlier in the tournament. Gen.G’s team composition grew stronger as the game progressed, however, while BLG’s strategy hinged on securing an early lead that they never secured. Ultimately, a crucial fight at the Elder Drake pit tipped the scales in Gen.G’s favor, with Canyon’s Karthus leading the charge to secure the first victory of the series.

Riding high on their momentum, Gen.G escalated their performance in game two. Fight after fight, they shut down BLG in a commanding manner. Lehends’ Blitzcrank was instrumental, enabling Peyz’s Kalista to achieve a record-breaking number of kills for a single game at an international League event—be it MSI or Worlds. Gen.G’s dominance was undeniable as they steamrolled BLG, taking a 2-0 lead in the series.

But game three saw BLG’s resilience come to the fore. They capitalized on Gen.G’s mistakes and lack of frontline, acing their opponents in a crucial fight to secure the lead and destroy the nexus. Despite winning the third game and keeping their hopes alive, it was a close contest, and Gen.G was determined not to repeat their errors.

Game four was a nail-biter, with both teams trading neutral objectives, kills in skirmishes, and jungle monsters time and time again in a clash that seemed to promise Silver Scrapes for the audience.

BLG were on the verge of forcing a decider, finding key picks, and even stealing the Baron Buff from their opponents. However, Gen.G’s collected demeanor and phenomenal macro gameplay turned the tide as BLG’s desperate attempts to backdoor the LCS representatives’ Nexus backfired. Securing the Infernal Drake Soul and Baron Buff, Gen.G closed out the game and the series, finally claiming their status as MSI champions.

Gen.G’s historic win not only breaks the LPL’s hold over MSI but also signifies their first step onto the Golden Road—attempting to win all big tournaments of the year. But before they get a chance to attempt it at the World Championship, having punched their ticket with this win, Gen.G must at least qualify for the LCK Summer Split Playoffs and go all the way if they want to make history again.

