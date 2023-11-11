TheShy gets a ticket to Worlds Finals as a birthday present

Today, as the first semifinals of the 2023 League of Legends World Championship came to an end, it was Weibo Gaming who clutched the spot at the Grand Finals. After a rollercoaster of a match that got fans through all five games, LPL fourth seed eliminated Bilibili Gaming from the tournament.

While players set their sights on the prize, fans were captivated by the narratives each team brought, particularly with TheShy qualifying for the Finals on his birthday. The top laner aims to secure one more Worlds title next Sunday, but their featured match against Bin today showcased to fans the spectacular level of competition this event can offer.

In-game statistics for the top laners in the match between Weibo and BLG. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The series kicked off with a disastrous invade from Weibo, leading to a rocky start for the LPl fourth seed. They quickly recovered, however, punishing BLG’s Bin and showcasing exceptional map control. This was also thanks to Xiaouhu’s Neeko, who played a crucial role in Weibo’s engages, thus contributing to their dominance across the Rift. With striking precision and cohesive teamwork, Weibo dismantled BLG’s defenses and claimed a 1-0 lead in the series.

But in a dramatic turnaround, BLG displayed a more aggressive playstyle in the second game, capitalizing on under turret dives and risky ganks in the bot lane. There, On and Elk gained the advantage in the early game, which led to a well-fought victory for BLG. With the series now tied at 1-1, the stage was set for a fiercely competitive matchup.

In the following game, it was once again Weibo’s cohesive plays and teamwork that pushed their opponents to the brink of collapse and beyond. TheShy’s Graves dominated the match, and Weibo’s overall draft with three marksmen overwhelmed BLG leading the LPl fourth seed one step closer to Finals.

But BLG’s relentless fighting spirit could not let Weibo get away with an easy win, and in game four, they clutched a critical win with early-game kills and aggressive plays—it was time for Silver Scrapes to sound in the arena.

SILVER SCRAPES IN THE #WORLDS2023 SEMIFINALS! — LoL Esports (@lolesports) November 11, 2023

The back-and-forth battle was soon bound to end as both teams walked the stage of the first Worlds semifinals once more. Weibo, playing on the blue side, orchestrated successful ganks and secured a double kill in the bot lane, while BLG punished their every mistake heavily.

All players showcased their individual prowess, but it was Weibo who exhibited cohesive teamfighting. Clash after clash, Weibo secured the mountain soul and the baron, making BLG’s base crumble under their unstoppable march toward victory and the Worlds Finals.

Weibo’s triumph over BLG in the first semifinals of the 2023 League World Championship was a testament to their precision, teamwork, and resilience. TheShy’s stellar performance in the top lane on his birthday added an extra layer of celebration to Weibo’s victory as they now look forward to the Worlds Finals next Sunday.