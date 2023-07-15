These 3 unexpected champions dominate LoL’s bottom lane carry role with sky-high win rates

Most League of Legends players are used to seeing Runeterra’s favorite master blasters in the bottom lane, but over the last few updates, summoners have seen some unexpected picks take over the carry role.

In Patch 13.13, for example, Karthus, Seraphine, and Ziggs currently lead all bottom lane carry choices in win rate, according to League stats aggregate U.GG. These three AP mages are usually found in the mid lane or support role, but lately, they’ve found a new home as niche picks for their dynamic duo.

Karthus has actually been a niche in the bottom lane for some time now, holding the top win rate spot for all bottom lane carry champions over three of the last five patches. He has the ability to scale into the later stages of the game by simply farming up through the early- and mid-game and is a threat from anywhere on the map due to his ultimate ability, Requiem.

Seraphine is also a menace to deal with in the bottom lane due to her unparalleled range and crowd control keeping her safe to farm up and damage her enemies. In the later stages of a match, she can keep her teammates topped up with strong healing and shielding capabilities, and she can even win a teamfight from the get-go with a well-placed Encore on multiple opponents.

Meanwhile, Ziggs has become a prime pick for multiple roles, including the bottom lane. Although he doesn’t have the strongest early-game potential, his ability to zone out opponents from lane and from objectives makes him a great champion to help control where an enemy team can go. All three champs have great power spikes that allow them to thrive, but unfortunately, they do require more planning when it comes to team composition.

Without an actual AD carry, your team will lack a consistent damage threat in teamfights. As a result, your other teammates will need to pick up the slack with an AD threat of their own, which could force some people onto roles that they aren’t necessarily comfortable with. In the right circumstances, an AP carry can be extremely powerful, but when placed in the wrong type of composition, these mages won’t have nearly as much impact as they could.

