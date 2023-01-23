The most-picked ADC in the 2023 LCK Spring Split has the second-worst win rate

Popular doesn’t always mean the best, and one League of Legends champion proved it in the first week of the 2023 LCK Spring Split.

After 24 games in the first week of the South Korean competition, one marksman has stood out with a 75 percent pick rate. At the time of writing, Zeri has the second-lowest win rate with only 33 percent, according to a League stat site Oracle’s Elixir. The champ with the lowest win rate is Ashe with zero percent, but she was only picked once.

Excluding the champions who have only been picked one, Zeri has the worst win rate so far. Lucian, on the other has, has a 71 percent win rate in 14 games. He also holds the highest pick and ban rate with 87.5 percent, alongside Ashe.

Zeri was added to League a year ago with Patch 12.2. At the beginning of her journey on Summoner’s Rift, she was incredibly strong. But after receiving a set of significant nerfs, she fell out of meta in the second part of the year.

The developers introduced a series of balance changes to the Spark of Zaun in Patch 12.23, which brought her back to life. She has so far accumulated an impressive pick rate in season 13 but not always the best results. In the 2023 LPL Spring Split, however, she has recorded 17 games with a 59 percent win rate so far, according to Oracle’s Elixir.